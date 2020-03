Dept. of Veterans Affairs Cancels Events, Implements Screenings Due to Coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says anyone who enters their facilities across the state will be pre-screened.

That includes the Lutz VA in Saginaw and all community based outpatient clinics throughout the state.

Patients are advised to allow for longer entry times due to the screenings.

All activities and events at the VA have been cancelled for 30 days, or until further notice.