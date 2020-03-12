Pres. Trump Suspends Travel From Europe Over Coronavirus Crisis

The World Health Organization is now classifying the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

In the latest effort to try to contain the disease in the U.S., President Trump says he’s suspending travel from most of Europe.

The president made the announcement Wednesday night during a televised address to the nation.

The 30-day suspension will begin Friday at midnight, but it doesn’t include the United Kingdom.

President Trump also said he’d be taking emergency action to provide financial relief for working Americans who get sick, are quarantined, or have to take care of someone else who’s infected.

“Effective immediately the SBA will begin providing economic loans in effected states and territories. I will be instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or payments for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted. Finally, I am calling on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief,” he said.

The president’s temporary ban on travel from Europe will not apply to U.S. citizens who undergo appropriate screenings.

U.S. service members and their families will also be under new travel restrictions beginning Friday.

The Department of Defense says all forms of travel are restricted for level three countries designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The suspension will last 60 days.

Level three locations include China, Iran, South Korea and several European countries.

Anyone who has traveled to high-risk countries is required to self-monitor at home for 14 days.

Other results from the coronavirus crisis include the NBA suspending its season and the NCAA closing March Madness games to public.