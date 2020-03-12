Coronavirus Crisis: NBA Suspends Season, NCAA Closes Games to Public

The NBA is suspending its season until further notice after at least one player tested positive for coronavirus.

The league said Thursday night the affected player is on the Utah Jazz.

Their game with the Oklahoma City Thunder was canceled just before tip-off Thursday night.

Its disappointing news for the teams and the fans, but Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, says it’s a necessary move.

“This is a pandemic, a global pandemic where people’s lives are at stake, and I’m a lot more worried about my kids and my mom, who’s 82-year-old and talking to her and telling her to stay in the house than I am about when we play our next game,” he said.

NBA officials say they will re-evaluate the schedule as the situation progresses.

March Madness will also be a lot quieter this year because of the coronavirus.

The NCAA says it’s closing the games to the public.

The decision came after the organization’s president consulted with public health officials and special coronavirus advisors.

Only essential staff and family members will be allowed to attend the games.

They begin next Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.