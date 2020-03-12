Coronavirus Crisis: Gov. Whitmer Orders All K-12 Schools to Close for Three Weeks

Governor Whitmer announced on Thursday night that all K-12 Schools will close on Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5.

In order to slow the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Whitmer is ordering the closure of all K-12 school buildings.

This includes public, private, and boarding.

“This is a necessary step to protect our kids, our families, and our overall public health,” said Governor Whitmer.

Governors in Ohio and Maryland have taken similar courses of action.

