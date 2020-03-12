Clare County Fire Department Taking Coronavirus Precautions

A northern Michigan fire department is also taking steps to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramedics and firefighters at Lincoln Township Fire Department in Clare County started taking extra precautions when the virus started spreading overseas.

They wear protective masks when they head to a medical call where the patient shows flu like symptoms.

They also put on special gloves and only two first responders enter the home where the patient is.

“We wanted to be a little proactive and institute something to protect our employees because if the first responders aren’t protected and they’re not well, they can’t help you when you need us. We need to stick together and do what we can to make sure people don’t get infected with it, especially in our area,” said Fire Chief Dale Majewski.

The patient may also be given a protective mask.

The fire department also sanitizes vehicles after each medical run.