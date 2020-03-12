Clare Area Chamber of Commerce Cancels Irish Festival Events Due to Coronavirus

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that all events at the Irish Festival that take place on city property have been canceled.

Those events include the Irish Festival Parade, the Road Race, the Chamber of Commerce Festivities Tent and the downtown food truck vendor area.

The Irish Recipe Contest and the Annual Irish Craft Show, both held at Clare Public Schools, are also being canceled.

That’s not stopping area businesses from celebrating.

Downtown will still be buzzing with activity at private establishments.

“All of the businesses are still a go. We’re going to have a big party here in downtown Clare. We’ve got live entertainment and bands and everything like that so everything is a go. We want everybody to be responsible though. If you’re not feeling well please don’t come out make sure you wash your hands have good hygiene and everything like that. We don’t want anybody to get sick,” said Greg Rynearson.

The Irish Festival is Saturday, March 14.