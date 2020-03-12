Changes to Traverse City’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations Due to Coronavirus Concerns

If you plan on taking part in any St. Patrick ’s Day festivities this weekend, you may have to reconsider…

From parades and festivals to races, many events have already been cancelled, including here in Northern Michigan.

It’s typically a green-filled day with great food and drinks, and big crowds in Traverse City.

“Besides the day before Thanksgiving, this is probably the biggest moneymaker day,” said Barb Tulgetske, manager at North Peak Brewery and Kilkenny’s Irish Pub.

But fears over the coronavirus are changing the usual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“We really felt that based on when the health department spoke to us, that any event where you have more than 100 people, they’re just asking that you cancel it,” said chairman Rick Coates.

In an effort to protect the community, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Downtown Traverse City is cancelled.

“We’ve been putting on this parade for 40 plus years, this would have been our 42nd parade,” said Coates.

Along with the parade, the pre-parade event at Kilkenny’s Irish Pub, mass at St. Francis and breakfast at Nolan’s are also cancelled.

“We just felt that as an organization that is committed to our community that we shouldn’t go forward with this” said Coates.

But that doesn’t mean the fun is cancelled…

“It’s going to be a different lineup than what we normally have but we’re doing everything we can to make it still fun with stuff to do,” said Tulgetske.

You’ll still be able to head downtown and find Irish food specials and live music.

“We’re still here, we’re still open, we’re ready for business, we have our Irish menu and Kilkenny’s is still open, it’s decorated everyone’s ready to go and have fun,” said Tulgetske.

As for Saturday’s Leapin’ Leprechaun 5k put on by the National Cherry Festival, it has now changed to a virtual race.

