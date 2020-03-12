Broadway Theatre Mount Pleasant: James and the Giant Peach

James and the Giant Peach is an iconic musical scheduled to hit the stage at the Broadway Theatre in Mount Pleasant. Madison Gardner, the reporter for “the four” met up with the cast last week to see how they were preparing for opening day that was scheduled for Friday, Mar. 20.

Due to Coronavirus concerns, this production is being postponed until further notice.

The students have poured their hearts and souls into this performance since the beginning of the year. Music Director, Bruce Bonnell says, “We’ve been working on this show now for 6 weeks and four nights a week and Sunday afternoons.”

