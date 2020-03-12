Americans Can Still Travel To Europe, With Restrictions

Wednesday night President Donald Trump announced a travel ban of all foreign nationals coming from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.

Initially there was confusion if this included American citizens but the White House clarified Americans would be able to return.

But travel agents warn that as travel numbers plummet, flights will be adjusted and extra screening procedures will complicate things.

“You will be able to come home and I think they are going to screen you like they would, take your temperature, make sure you’re not sick,” says travel agent Theda Dyer with Knutson’s Travel Port, “The big thing is how many flights are going to be flying? Get to the airport, if you’re leaving Europe, at least three hours in advance. This is not something you just kind of breeze in and breeze out.”

The United Kingdom is not on the banned travel list and several clients have shifted travel plans toward the UK already.