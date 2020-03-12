Alpena City Leaders Give Briefing on City’s Coronavirus Prepardness

With concerns of the coronavirus continuing to grow, the city of Alpena wants to make sure residents know they are prepared.

City leaders briefed the media Thursday on their coronavirus preparedness.

The fire chief says all firefighters and paramedics have the appropriate protective gear if they come in contact with a potential case.

The city is also looking at all their events on a case by case basis. Also, dispatchers are screening callers to identify potential cases.

The mayor says this isn’t to panic citizens, but to let them know the city is prepared, and they should be too.

“We ask citizens to join us in taking the right steps to prevent or mitigate the risk in your homes and businesses,” said Alpena Mayor Matt Waligora. “While this is certainly not a time to panic, it is a time to be prepared.”

The mayor also encourages people to stay informed as things continue changing rapidly.