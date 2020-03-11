Turtle Creek Casino Becomes Title Sponsor for Michigan Open Championship Golf Tournament

The best golfers in the state will compete in Traverse City this summer, and they’ll be playing for the biggest prize ever at the Michigan Open Championship!

Golfers will take on the course at the newly named Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open Championship and play for $115,000.

Turtle Creek Casino announced they are now the title sponsor of the event during a press conference Wednesday.

The Mitten’s best golfers will hit the greens at The Bear course at the Grand Traverse Resort in June.

The Michigan PGA says the event will draw golf fans from up north and beyond.

“Golf fans, if they haven’t come out, before to watch the tournament I think they’ll be blown away by the talent,” said Kevin Helm, executive director of the Michigan Section PGA. “Hopefully golf fans here in Northern Michigan will have a great stop here to come out and see some great golf here in June in the summer.”

The Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open Championship is scheduled for June 8-11.