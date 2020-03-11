TCAPS Stays Open Amid Growing Coronavirus Concerns

Traverse City Area Public Schools are trying to figure out how to handle the Coronavirus threat.

“There’s not a day where we don’t have a meeting relevant to this situation.” TCAPS Interim Superintendent, Jim Pavelka.

He says his team has been working around the clock to prevent Coronavirus from spreading throughout their schools.

While some universities are choosing to close their campuses, TCAPS feels for them it could do more harm than good.

“It may not be the best thing for schools to close. Anything we do is going to have an impact on this community. We have 10,000 students 1,500 employees,” says Pavelka.

Pavelka says canceling class could potentially cause issues for parents.

He says, “We’re concerned about child care for students if we do close down. What about working parents?”

And for some students, school is the one place they know they will get a meal.

“We produce 7 to 8,000 meals per day here,” said Pavelka.

TCAPS has been working closely with the local health department and they say schools should stay open but be prepared.

Pavelka says, “We’re relying on our health department, the state health department, national health experts. Everything that they’ve recommended that we can do we are doing from a prevention standpoint.”

TCAPS has also started forming an emergency plan in case the school does need to shut down.

They would have teachers run guided classes online through laptops and textbooks provided by the school.

“I just want the parents to know that we are going to do everything we possibly can to keep their children safe and continue their education,” said Pevelka.

On Thursday, TCAPS will meet with community leaders to finalize their emergency plan.