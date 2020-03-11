Suggested Veterans Resources
These resources are in place to help Michigan Veterans and families:
- Northern Michigan for Veterans
- Military Order of the Purple Heart
- Marine Cops League, Yagle Brothers Detachment 165, Traverse City Area
- American legion Post 35 Traverse City
- VFW Traverse City Post 2780
- AmVets Elk Rapids Post 114
- Grand Traverse Area Veterans Coalition
- Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mothers
- Blue Star Mothers
- Gold Star Mothers
- 22-2-None
- Reining Liberty
- Peace Ranch
- Veterans in Crisis
If you have a resource that is specific for a veteran and/or a veterans family that you would like to have added, please email veteranresources@9and10news.com.