Parenting Classes at Child & Family Services in Traverse City

Marissa Van Alst,

Being a parent is truly a full-time job and one that you learn as you go, that’s why Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan wants to help when it comes to creating a more effective communication world between you and your little ones.Parenting Vo 4.transfer

Melissa Smith and photojournalist, Jeremy Erickson were in Traverse City to see how you can sign up for the “Always a Parent” skills classes.

She met with the program coordinator, Becky Torres to talk about the class and what to expect when attending.

To learn more and sign up, click here.

Categories: the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories