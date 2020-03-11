Northern Michigan Doctor Discusses Coronavirus

Doctors in northern Michigan are reminding people what steps they can take to make sure they don’t get or spread coronavirus.

Doctor Joe Santangelo says this is a new strain of a virus that’s making its way around the world.

He says when the coronavirus spreads lots of people get it.

A majority of cases are mild but some people will have to spend time in the hospital.

Deaths have happened mostly in people over the age of 70 or people who have chronic conditions.

Doctor Santangelo also says the virus is expected to spread, but measures are being taken now to slow the spread and make the virus easier to manage.

“What I want people to know in their day to day life is wash your hands, if you’re sick, stay home, and try to stay out of contact with other people, if you’re sick and you do need to leave the house, whether it’s to get groceries or to go see a doctor or nurse practitioner or physician assistant, please wear a mask,” said Dr. Santangelo.

The top three symptoms to look out for are a cough, fever and just not feeling good.

Munson has also made changes to their visitor policy.

