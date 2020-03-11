National Cherry Festival Director Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak; Event Still on for Summer

Coronavirus concerns have shut down major events around the world, but will it shutdown summertime festivals up north?

After all, every summer, millions of visitors from all over head to Traverse City for the National Cherry Festival.

Organizers say they’ve been following the outbreak closely, and so far, nothing has been called off.

“We are monitoring the situation as with the rest of the world, and we’re not making any hasty decisions at this time,” said director Kat Paye. “The National Cherry Festival is still over four months away so at this time everything is planned as scheduled.”

Organizers are coordinating with the city manager’s office to ensure everyone will be safe and healthy for the festival.