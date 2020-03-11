Michigan Universities Monitor Coronavirus Outbreak; Canceling Face-to-Face Classes

Central Michigan University’s campus is empty this week due to students being spring break, but it will be empty until March 20.

The university is asking that all students not return to campus following spring break due to concerns with the coronavirus.

Instead, courses will be moved online.

“I said no that’s not going to happen. No way. No way they’re going to do that,” said CMU Student, Natasha Moore.

CMU students are shocked by the university’s decision and aren’t sure how an online format will work for some of their classes.

“I don’t know how we’re going to have all our classes online for two or three weeks, especially like with the broadcasting program that I’m in because I have an audio class and we have projects we have to do campus,” said Moore.

“The choice to move face-to-face classes online and cancel campus events was not an easy one, but we felt it was prudent to exercise an abundance of caution in the interests of our community’s health and wellbeing,” said CMU President, Robert Davies.

Michigan State University has also decided to do cancel face-to-face classes.

“It’s becoming more localized. It’s coming closer to our community and so we made the decision,” said MSU Spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant.

The university says they were notified someone associated with MSU is currently being monitored for the virus.

“We’re encouraging those who can go home to their permanent home to do so. We think that they’ll be safer there, just lessens the risk of exposure to as many people,” said Gerkin Guerrant.

MSU says they will continue online classes until April 20th.

All the universities making these decisions says they will continue to monitor the situation and notify for any changes.