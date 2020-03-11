Michigan State University Suspends In-Person Classes Due to Coronavirus Concerns

With the coronavirus in Michigan, Michigan State University says it is suspending in-person classes until April 20.

MSU says it will move to online classes only.

Late Tuesday night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced two potential cases of the coronavirus: one in Oakland County and the other in Wayne County.

Because of that, the governor declared a state of emergency.

In the U.S., the number of cases has topped 1,000 with 32 dead.