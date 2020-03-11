Michigan 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary Election Results By County

Tuesday was another big night for former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential primary, capturing four more states, including Michigan.

Biden also won Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, showing strength with working-class voters and African American voters.

Michigan, a key battleground state, helped propel Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago, and the loss on Tuesday dealt a serious blow to his 2020 campaign.

Watch a breakdown of how each Northern Michigan county voted in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in the video above.