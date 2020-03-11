Lume Cannabis Co. Opens Big Rapids Store

The Lume Cannabis Company officially opened their doors at its new location in Big Rapids Wednesday.

Tuesday, Big Rapids voters decided to allow the sale of recreational marijuana within the city.

Lume already has a store in Evart.

The Big Rapids location will provide both medical and recreational marijuana.

Doors opened at 10 a.m., but customers were lined up well before then.

The launch team leader for Lume says they’ve been busy all day, but they are prepared with plenty of product for customers.

The company says they are excited to have opened another location and look forward to serving the Big Rapids area.

“In terms of a consumer and customer experience, you guys are our priority so we want to continue to prioritize your guy’s experience, the products you guys have available and continue to take a look at that,” said Joseph Stankowski, Lume Cannabis launch team leader.

This location will not offer delivery; however, their Evart location can deliver to Big Rapids.