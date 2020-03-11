Isabella Co. Crash Sends Driver to Hospital

The Michigan State Police is investigating a crash in Isabella County that left one man in the hospital.

Troopers got a call just before 8:30 Tuesday night about a crash on East River Road in Chippewa Township.

Troopers say a single vehicle driven by Mt. Pleasant man lost control and rolled multiple times.

The driver was treated for his injuries at McLaren Hospital in Mt. Pleasant and then transferred to another hospital in Saginaw.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.