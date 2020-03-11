Inland Seas in Need of Volunteers

There will be a volunteer open house at Inland Seas Education Association in Suttons Bay on Mar. 11. It runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the organization’s location on Dame Street.

The event is open to new, prospective, and returning volunteers.

The organization is looking for a volunteer crew to sail the 77-foot schooner inland seas and volunteer instructors to work with youth who are learning about the health of the great lakes.

