Hockey for Heroes Raises Money for Local Veterans & Hospice

Two days of hockey in Sault Ste. Marie will benefit veterans in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

The fifth annual “Hockey for Heroes” event is happening at the Pullar Ice Arena this Friday evening and Saturday.

In the previous four years, the event has raised over 32,000 dollars for veterans at Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula.

This year, one-third of money raised will go to a special veteran fund and the rest goes to Hospice.

The games will provide a wide range of athletic ability, but it’s all for a great cause.

T.J. Maleport said, “Everybody is pretty pumped up. Most of the guys are local so most of us guys know each other. And now that we are in the fifth year, a lot of these teams have been battling for this veteran’s cup for a while, so when you play the coast guard, the game is going to get a little gritty. It is for a benefit, so at the same point, we are not taking our heads off. It can get pretty competitive too and sometimes even the goal-buying gets competitive. It makes for a really fun weekend and makes money for a really great cause.”

Admission is completely donation-based and there will be concessions open with beer sales.