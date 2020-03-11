Healthy Living: New Therapy for Scleroderma

There is new hope for patients with a rare autoimmune disorder.

In mild cases, scleroderma causes areas of hardened skin.

But in severe cases, it can also cause deadly hardening of internal organs like the lungs.

A transplant typically used to treat cancer is having remarkable results for patients who had little hope of surviving.

Courtney hunter has more in Healthy Living.

Without a transplant, less than half the patients, like Chuck, who have diffuse scleroderma and severe lung disease live 10 years past diagnosis.

Stem cell transplants are commonly used to treat leukemia and lymphoma, cancers that affect the blood and lymphatic system.