Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for his rape and criminal sex act convictions following an emotional trial that was a landmark moment in the #MeToo era.

Weinstein was convicted Feb. 24 of rape in the third degree and of committing a criminal sex act.

He faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison on the criminal sex act count. The third-degree rape count carried a maximum penalty of four years, meaning Weinstein faced a maximum possible sentence of 29 years.

A judge sentenced him to serve 20 years on the first count and three years on the second count, to run concurrently, meaning the prison sentence is effectively 20 years. He must also serve five years of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender.

Following the sentencing, Weinstein is expected to undergo a medical evaluation before he is transferred from the city jail system to the state prison system, the AP reports.

Weinstein’s lawyers have said he will appeal the verdict.