Gladwin Man Believed to Have Drowned After Falling Through Ice

Police say a man is presumed to have drowned after falling through the ice in Gladwin County.

Late Tuesday night state police were called to Adams Road in Sherman Township.

They say Jeffrey Benmark of Gladwin had left his home to ice fish that afternoon, but never showed up at work.

Police found Benmark’s ATV on the shore, with a bucket by an open hole on the ice.

State police believe Benmark could not get himself out after falling in.

The marine services team is now working to recover the body.

State police are warning people to stay off the ice.