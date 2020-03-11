Former Upper Peninsula Priest Facing New Sex Crime Charges

Attorney General Dana Nessel says Gary Jacobs, a priest from the Upper Peninsula, is now charged with two more sex crime cases involving children between the ages of 13 and 15.

Jacobs was originally charged in January on seven sex crime charges in three separate cases.

They reportedly happened in Ontonagon and Dickinson counties.

Since then, two new victims came forward with sexual assault reports against Jacobs.

All the allegations date back to the ‘80s.

He’s being charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child between the ages of 13 and 15, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child between the ages of 13 and 15.

Jacobs is scheduled to be back in court on March 23.