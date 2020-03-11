Former Mason Co. Corrections Deputy Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Former Inmate

A former Mason County corrections deputy is charged with sex crimes against a former Mason County inmate.

Brad Jany turned himself into the court on Wednesday.

He is charged with second-degree sex crimes.

The sheriff says Jany had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a woman he had met while she was in the jail in October.

The sheriff says the relationship started after she was released.

After an internal investigation, Jany was fired.

Jany had been with the sheriff’s office for about two years.