Coronavirus Crisis: 2 Diagnosed in Michigan, Governor Outlines Plan

Michigan is now in a state of emergency as the state’s first two cases of the virus were confirmed in a press conference late Tuesday night.

The state says a woman in Oakland County with a history of international travel was diagnosed.

And in Wayne County, one man with a history of domestic travel was confirmed to have the virus.

Now Governor Whitmer says it’s time to take precautions.

“It is crucial that Michiganders continue to take preventative measures. There are easy things that we can do to lower risk and risk of transmission. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds at least. Practice touching your face less often. Replace handshakes with elbow bumps. Cover your mouth when you cough or you sneeze. I know these sound simple, but they work and will help mitigate the spread,” she said.

She also says they have already started laying out a plan to stop the spread.

“Earlier this week I set up four task forces to help combat the spread of coronavirus,” Gov. Whitmer said. “The task forces are focused on education, health and human services, our economy, and workforce. They are already meeting to discuss further preventative measures we can take. The coronavirus has the potential to impact our lives in almost every aspect, so these task forces will help prevent the spread in those particular areas.”

Thirty-seven other states and the District of Columbia reported confirmed cases before Michigan.

The national total is now more than 1,000.

Uber is also taking steps to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The ride hailing company’s CEO says they’re adding new precautions, including temporarily suspending the accounts of customers and drivers who have the illness.

Uber is also consulting with an epidemiologist and adding more disinfectants for vehicles.

Customers can also ask Uber Eats delivery drivers to leave food at their door.