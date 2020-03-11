Community Members with Disabilities Take on Community Service Projects

Mid-Michigan Industries serves seven counties and almost 1,000 people of all abilities and they’re proving that community is everything.

Madison Gardner was there to meet some of the dedicated volunteers and speak with their communications specialist, Amanda Lawson.

Amanda said, “We don’t see disability we see ability. We see future ability. We see someone for their goals and aspirations.”

They volunteer at places like the Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency where they pack commodity boxes for families in need and the impact is seen across the region.

Volunteer Krystal Shannon said, “I am making a difference. I’m making a difference for myself and the community.”

Each day, they volunteer somewhere new, but every Friday is dedicated to packing boxes.

Amanda said, “I know this is something they look forward to every week- there’s no shortage of people who want to volunteer in this group.”

For many of the volunteers, this is a way for them to meet new people and feel included in something big.

Krystal said, “It makes me feel good. It makes me feel happy to know that I’m actually going somewhere with my life and helping someone go somewhere with their life too.”

It’s about making a difference for their neighbors and it’s about being proactive and improving themselves.

Amanda said, “I think every person here learns something different. It depends on where they’re at and what they’re looking for.”

This program has given them the opportunity to build their skills with unconditional support.

Krystal said, “Even though I have mental disabilities it’s easier for me to know that people are out there and support me no matter what.”

The ability, no matter who you are, or where you’re from, to pour your heart and soul into giving back to those who need it.

