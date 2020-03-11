Central Michigan University Moves to Online Class Only Due to Coronavirus Concerns

With the coronavirus in Michigan, Central Michigan University says all classes will move online after spring break through March 20.

CMU says students should not return to campus following spring break.

The university says a decision regarding classes for the following week will be made Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m.

CMU says the campus will remain open and business operations will continue with appropriate measures to protect the health of the university community.

Michigan Tech University is also suspending face-to-face classes and will be online only until April 17.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Michigan State University also announced they will be suspending face-to-face classes.

Late Tuesday night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced two potential cases of the coronavirus: one in Oakland County and the other in Wayne County.

Because of that, the governor declared a state of emergency.

In the U.S., the number of cases has topped 1,000 with 32 dead.