Biden’s Projected Win in Michigan: A Delegate Count Breakdown

The path to the Democratic presidential nomination is becoming clearer.

Joe Biden is projected to pull off a crushing defeat over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan’s primary.

He has more than half of the votes and Sanders is behind him with a little more than one-third of the votes.

Tuesday’s breaking news results were a blow to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign after he narrowly won Michigan against Hilary Clinton in the state’s primary four years ago.

President Trump pulled an unsurprising win in Michigan, taking more than 90% of the votes.

He also has the leading overall Republican delegate count with 1,099 of the 1,276 delegates needed to win the nomination.

Six states hit the polls Tuesday, but Michigan was the top prize, with the most delegates up for grabs.

In the 2016 presidential election, President Trump narrowly won Michigan, making it a key Midwestern swing state.

Then in 2018, a blue wave swept over the state.

Now Michigan is considered an indicator of where blue-collar voters lean.

A Delegate Count Breakdown

Here’s a look at where the Democratic candidates stand in the delegate count:

Joe Biden is leading the pack with 823 delegates.

Sen. Sanders is falling behind, now with 663 delegates.

And Rep. Tulsi Gabbard trails them both significantly with just two delegates.

The Democrats need 1,991 delegates in order to secure the nomination.

