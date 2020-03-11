American Cancer Society 2020
9&10 News is a proud to be part of the next breakthrough Cancer Treatment with the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society provides free lodging near treatment, live helplines, rides to treatment and breakthrough research.
Join the cause, attend one of these closes events and let’s end cancer!
April 25th, 2020 2pm-8pm Gladwin Community Arena Relay for Life Clare/Gladwin Counties
May 16th, 2020 9am-9pm The Ellison Place Relay for Life Otsego/Montmorency Counties
June 6-7, 2020 10am-10am Cheboygan County Fairground Relay for Life Top of the Mitt
June 20-21, 2020 10am-10am Northwestern MI Fairgrounds Relay for Life of Grand Traverse
June 27th, 2020 11am-11pm Shaun Davies Track Relay for Life of Chain of Lakes
July 17-18, 2020 6pm-6pm Irons Park Relay for Life of Ogemaw County
July 25th, 2020 2pm-10pm Manistee High School Relay for Life of Manistee County
August 28th, 2020 4pm-11pm Wexford Civic Center Relay for Life of Wexford/Missaukee/Osceola Counties
Northern Lights of Hope— more details to follow as we get closer to event dates.
Survivor/Caregiver Celebration
Night of Remembrance
12 Days of Christmas Raffle
Wild Game Dinner/Gala