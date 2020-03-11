American Cancer Society 2020

9&10 News is a proud to be part of the next breakthrough Cancer Treatment with the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society provides free lodging near treatment, live helplines, rides to treatment and breakthrough research.

April 25th, 2020     2pm-8pm       Gladwin Community Arena     Relay for Life Clare/Gladwin Counties

May 16th, 2020      9am-9pm         The Ellison Place      Relay for Life Otsego/Montmorency Counties

June 6-7, 2020       10am-10am     Cheboygan County Fairground     Relay for Life Top of the Mitt

June 20-21, 2020   10am-10am    Northwestern MI Fairgrounds     Relay for Life of Grand Traverse

June 27th, 2020     11am-11pm      Shaun Davies Track     Relay for Life of Chain of Lakes

July 17-18, 2020      6pm-6pm       Irons Park      Relay for Life of Ogemaw County

July 25th, 2020     2pm-10pm      Manistee High School     Relay for Life of Manistee County

August 28th, 2020 4pm-11pm      Wexford Civic Center      Relay for Life of Wexford/Missaukee/Osceola Counties

 

Northern Lights of Hope— more details to follow as we get closer to event dates.

Survivor/Caregiver Celebration

Night of Remembrance

12 Days of Christmas Raffle

Wild Game Dinner/Gala

