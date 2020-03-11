American Cancer Society 2020

9&10 News is a proud to be part of the next breakthrough Cancer Treatment with the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society provides free lodging near treatment, live helplines, rides to treatment and breakthrough research.

Join the cause, attend one of these closes events and let’s end cancer!

April 25th, 2020 2pm-8pm Gladwin Community Arena Relay for Life Clare/Gladwin Counties

May 16th, 2020 9am-9pm The Ellison Place Relay for Life Otsego/Montmorency Counties

June 6-7, 2020 10am-10am Cheboygan County Fairground Relay for Life Top of the Mitt

June 20-21, 2020 10am-10am Northwestern MI Fairgrounds Relay for Life of Grand Traverse

June 27th, 2020 11am-11pm Shaun Davies Track Relay for Life of Chain of Lakes

July 17-18, 2020 6pm-6pm Irons Park Relay for Life of Ogemaw County

July 25th, 2020 2pm-10pm Manistee High School Relay for Life of Manistee County

August 28th, 2020 4pm-11pm Wexford Civic Center Relay for Life of Wexford/Missaukee/Osceola Counties

Northern Lights of Hope— more details to follow as we get closer to event dates.

Survivor/Caregiver Celebration

Night of Remembrance

12 Days of Christmas Raffle

Wild Game Dinner/Gala