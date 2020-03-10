Two Bay Mills Indian Community Employees May Have Been Exposed to Coronavirus

While Michigan has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, we have learned some people from northern Michigan may have been exposed to it.

Two Bay Mills Indian Community employees in Chippewa County are taking steps to distance themselves after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.

The Chippewa County Health Department wants be clear, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, or even in the state.

However, the governor says it’s just a matter of time.

The tribe says the two were in Washington, DC and reported the exposure as soon as they found out about it.

Before they learned of their potential exposure, the tribe says the employees may have had contact with students and staff at the Boys and Girls Club in Bay Mills.

In an abundance of caution, the tribe has decided to close their Boys and Girls Clubs for the remainder of the week and the tribe has suspended all out of state business travel.

Michigan remains one of the few states without a confirmed case of the coronavirus, however the Michigan Department of Health and Human services is monitoring 124 people for potential infections.

The concerns have even made their way on to the presidential campaign trail as Governor Whitmer campaigns for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think we’re all being mindful of how important it is that we are not contributing to community spread,” Gov. Whitmer said. “At this point, we have zero confirmed cases in Michigan. We know it’s a matter of time and we are prepared.”

The Chippewa County Health Department wants to remind people the best ways to prevent the spread of illness include: washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, cleaning any “frequently touched” surfaces with disinfectant and to stay home if you are sick.