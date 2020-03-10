Traverse City Sees Similar Turnout to Previous Primaries; Use of Absentee Ballots Surge

While candidates have been busy campaigning, local clerks have also stayed busy preparing for eager voters.

People have been in and out of polling locations like the Governmental Center in Traverse City since 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The City Clerk of Traverse City says this turnout has been pretty typical for a presidential primary.

“We always hope for the maximum number of people to show up, said City Clerk Benjamin Marentette.

“It’s sort of on par but I always like to encourage everyone to get out and vote.”

While many did come out to the polls on Tuesday, more people decided to vote absentee.

“We’ve already issued more than 200% more absentee ballots than we issued in the March 2016 presidential primary,” said Marentette.

In November 2018, voters approved “no reason absentee voting.”

This means Michigan residents can use absentee ballots just for its convenience.

While the clerk says he is thrilled to make voting more accessible, it does add more work for his staff.

“I’m advocating for the state legislature to allow clerks more time on the front end to begin counting absentee ballots,” expressed Marentette.

“Right now, we can’t begin tabulating or counting absentee ballots until 7 a.m. on election day.”

Voters tell 9&10 News they want to encourage others to come out and vote as well.

“I’m 83, I’ve voted all my voting life. I never stop,” says Ray Rau.

“You’ve got to vote. You have to have your say.”

One Traverse City mother hopes to use Tuesday to be a good role model.

“I’m a mother of three and my two older boys, this is their first time being able to vote,” says Alicia Swanson.

“I just think it’s really important to set an example that every vote counts”.

The City Clerk of Traverse City says he expects to have the results of Tuesday’s voting sometime around midnight.