Traverse City Clerk Reports 200% Increase in Absentee Ballots

Voters are heading to the polls in six states Tuesday, including Michigan, for the latest round of presidential primaries and caucuses.

We spoke with the Traverse City clerk Monday, and he says one of the major things they’re dealing with this election is the influx of absentee ballots.

He says they are not concerned and have enough people to get them all counted, but it could take longer to get results.

Since the 2016 presidential primary, Traverse City has seen a 200% increase in absentee ballots.

He says while it can be stressful for their office, he hopes this means more people are participating in elections.