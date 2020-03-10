Teens Gather at Traverse City Library To Discuss Their Generations’ Voting Issues

A group gathered at the Traverse City District Library Tuesday to discuss everything from voting age to the issues facing their generation.

“I’ve seen a lot on YouTube and on TV.”

It’s still a few years before teenagers like Aaron Godin can head go the polls but he says he and other teens still saw plenty of ads leading up to Tuesday’s primary.

“I didn’t really like them mostly because they didn’t give you real information about the candidates themselves,” said Aaron. “They just told what was bad about the other candidates”. “If they’re more positive then you get to know what they plan on doing and what they want to do.”

The teens weighed in on the issues they’d like to see the candidates focus on.

For Aaron, it’s teen vaping.

“There’s a lot of vaping around here and I know friends that have vaped before. I know people that have gotten addicted to it. It’s a big issue because we still don’t know what all the chemicals are doing because it’s a newer thing.”

The library says this was an important discussion for them to hold.

“I want them to realize that it’s their right to decide who runs our government, how our government is run, what decisions are made and how our country functions, says teen services coordinator Linda Smith.

“One day they’re going to be the ones that are running the country. I want them to start thinking now so that when the time comes they’re prepared.”

Some of the other teens said they also want to see the candidates focus on the environment, pollution and helping those struggling financially.

They also say they would like to see the voting age lowered.