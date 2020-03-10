Talking Trash: TCAPS Montessori Students Get Their Hands Dirty with Composting

Some northern Michigan students are getting their hands dirty when it comes to composting and they’re even incorporating earthworms for the full process. That’s because the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have partnered with Dairy Doo out of Osceola County to fund a worm composting bin for the students at Traverse City Montessori at Glen Loomis. Dairy Doo creates a line of organic compost for home gardens and fertilizers.

Tracy Rucker, one of the elementary teachers with TCAPS Montessori at Glen Loomis is using the worm compost bin as part of her daily curriculum. The students are learning firsthand about how to recycle food waste through composting, and they’re then taking the compost and are planning to use it in their classroom gardens.

To hear from an EGLE representative and what the students think about the compost project click on the video posted above.

For a direct link to TCAPS Montessori click here.

For more about the statewide ‘Know It Before You Throw It’ recycling campaign click here.