Sen. Sanders Campaigns in Michigan, Promises to Bring Out Young Voters

Senator Bernie Sanders promised to bring out young voters.

He is not expected to win Michigan this year.

If you remember the 2016 primary, Sanders was not expected to win Michigan, but did.

Sanders was in Michigan this weekend, and earlier on Tuesday.

“We are the campaign that is appealing to the aspirations and dreams of young people all across this country. And it is young people who will determine the future of this country, and in a general election, we’re gonna bring them out in big numbers,” said Sanders.

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have cancelled rally’s in Ohio over coronavirus concerns.

Ohio voters head to the polls next Tuesday.