Polls Open for Primary Election Day in Cadillac

It’s is Michigan’s Primary Election. Five other states are voting today in the presidential primary, but Michigan has the most delegates with 125.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The three precincts in Cadillac are the community center, Cadillac City Hall, and the library. For more Michigan voter information relevant to your area, go here.

This morning Regan Blissett and photojournalist start off Primary Election Day in Cadillac talking to the clerk to find out how they prepared for Primary Election Day.