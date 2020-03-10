Northern Michigan Republicans Host Primary Result Watch Party

In Traverse City, we joined a Republican Primary watch party.

Though the incumbent President Donald Trump will obviously be on the November ballot, local Republicans say this Primary is important for them, too.

On Tuesday morning, we spoke with the Michigan Republican Party and they said their goal was to get people to the polls to show support for President Trump.

Party leaders say that’s exactly what happened.

The Grand Traverse Republican Chair says it was important to watch Tuesday’s results very closely.

They say they’re ready for the incumbent Trump to take on Biden or Sanders.

“Northern Michigan plays an important role in offsetting that turnout that we get on our other side and in terms of that’s why voter turnout is extremely important,” said Grand Traverse County Republican chair Haider Kazim.

The Republicans said it was key to encourage lots of participation to balance Democratic turnout downstate in areas like Detroit.