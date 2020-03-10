MSP Places 7th District Commander, Asst. Commander on Administrative Leave

Quinton Zuk,

Michigan State Police say both the commander and the assistant commander of the 7th district have been placed on administrative leave.

According to MSP’s website, Captain Michael Caldwell is the commander and Mike Hahn is listed underneath him.

State police say an internal investigation found they violated department policy related to the promotion and selection process.

We are working to learn more about this investigation.

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories