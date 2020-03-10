Michigan Democrats, Republican Party Leaders Excited About Voter Turnout So Far

Tuesday, Democrats in Michigan will choose who they’d like to see nominated for a chance at the White House, but state Republicans say this is also a big day for them.

Local representative from both parties say they’re thrilled with the participation around this primary so far.

The Grand Traverse Democratic Party is anxious to see how many people have already voted absentee, and they’re excited to see so many people are showing up at the polls.

They say it’s important to remember every vote counts.

“I’m hoping for a big turnout that will show that people are interested, and it’s just another evidence of our democracy in action,” said party chair Chris Cracchiolo.

He says his group is not endorsing any candidate right now. Instead, they plan to rally behind whoever wins the nomination.

“No matter who the Democratic winner is, Democrats need to get behind that person,” said Cracchiolo.

The two most viable campaigns for the Democratic nomination are former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The Michigan GOP says they’re excited to find out who Michigan voters want to see run against incumbent President Donald Trump.

“Once he has his opponent identified, the real campaign will start. I mean, that’s the case and fact. We feel really good,” said Michigan GOP chair Laura Cox. “It’s early. The president hasn’t started his campaign.”

Cox says she still wants to see Republicans at the polls to show solidarity with the president.

“I tell everybody we need to let everyone know we have the president’s back not just in November but in this presidential primary,” said Cox.

The Grand Traverse Republicans will be hosting an Election Night Watch Party starting tonight at 6:30 p.m. 9&10 News will be getting their reaction throughout the night.

Keep up with us on air and online as we keep you updated.