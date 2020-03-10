Man Accused of Calling in Fake Bomb Threat Officially Charged

We can now show you the man accused of calling in a fake bomb threat on a Traverse City bank.

He mad that call to the 9&10 newsroom at the end of last week.

Police say it was Michael Wirkutis.

He called the 9&10 newsroom Friday morning saying there was going to be a robbery at a Fifth Third Bank in Traverse City.

He said the robbery would involve explosives.

We called 911 and Traverse City police were able to trace the call to Wirkutis.

They arrested him at his home in Cadillac.

He’s charged with false report of threat of a bomb.

He’s due back in court on March 23 for a probable cause hearing.