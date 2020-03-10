Living Right: Don’t Get Hacked

Online security is a growing issue.

In fact, statistics show a hacker attacks every 39 seconds, an average of 2,244 times a day!

But there are a lot of misconceptions people have about what hackers can and can’t do.

Whitney Amann clears up the confusion in Living Right.

Recently, the FBI warned consumers about smart TVs and the risk of hacking.

According to the agency, hackers can potentially use these products to infiltrate consumers’ home networks and take control of the camera and microphone.