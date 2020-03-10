Leroy Man Leads DNR Officer on Chase; Surrenders After Standoff
A conservation officer got into a chase with a suspect in Lake County.
It ended with a standoff in Osceola County.
It started when Conservation Officer Josiah Killingbeck was checking for steelhead activity in Lake County Friday.
He pulled over James Gross for having a loud exhaust.
The DNR says Gross admitted to being wanted in Newaygo and Osceola Counties.
He also admitted to having and began reaching for a sawed-off shotgun.
When Killingbeck grabbed Gross he says Gross began resisting and drove away.
That began a 25 mile chase that ended at Gross’ home in Leroy.
After negotiating for an hour, Gross surrendered.
Police found a pistol in the truck but no shotgun.
Killingbeck retraced the chase route and found the shotgun Gross tossed out the window.
Gross is now facing a list of charges.