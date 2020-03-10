Leroy Man Leads DNR Officer on Chase; Surrenders After Standoff

A conservation officer got into a chase with a suspect in Lake County.

It ended with a standoff in Osceola County.

It started when Conservation Officer Josiah Killingbeck was checking for steelhead activity in Lake County Friday.

He pulled over James Gross for having a loud exhaust.

The DNR says Gross admitted to being wanted in Newaygo and Osceola Counties.

He also admitted to having and began reaching for a sawed-off shotgun.

When Killingbeck grabbed Gross he says Gross began resisting and drove away.

That began a 25 mile chase that ended at Gross’ home in Leroy.

After negotiating for an hour, Gross surrendered.

Police found a pistol in the truck but no shotgun.

Killingbeck retraced the chase route and found the shotgun Gross tossed out the window.

Gross is now facing a list of charges.