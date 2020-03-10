Jill Biden Campaigns in Flint, Lansing

With polls now open, lead candidates are making a last minute push for votes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden followed up three statewide stops Monday with an early morning visit to a Fiat Chrysler assembly plant in Detroit.

His wife, former Second Lady Jill Biden, is making stops in Flint and Lansing.

Biden met with the Youth Action Council in Lansing Tuesday morning, stressing the importance of science and math in our education and the focus on the topics she says a Biden administration would have.

She was joined by Governor Gretchen Whitmer at the science center.

The Biden’s are entering primary day with a major lead in polls, but previously that hasn’t shown to bear out in a win in the actual polls.

The fact that both Bidens are campaigning in Michigan the day five other states are voting goes to show how important they see Michigan as they look to expand their delegate lead over Senator Bernie Sanders and move closer to the nomination.

The former second lady is hosting another event in Flint Tuesday, just hours before polls close at 8.