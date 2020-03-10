Grayling High School: New Activity Center Ready For Use   

A big project in Crawford County is now complete after months of work, and it’s finally ready to use.

Grayling High School has been working on this new Viking Activity Center since spring of last year.

The new facility offers a batting cage with turf flooring, an indoor track and new locker rooms.

Superintendent Justin Gluesing says the basketball court space will also be used for tennis, pickle ball and volleyball.

“This will allow our teams better efficiency when it comes to practice times, allow our student athletes to get home sooner or avoid those before school practices that can come quite early,” he said. “We’re happy to get it open and show it off to our community.”

This new facility was a nearly $2 million project.