This teenager loves anime, skating, and parkour and with his mature personality, you are sure to always be entertained.

We met Devin in this Grant Me Hope.

Devin is a 14-year-old in the eighth grade who loves to spend time playing video games and reading books.

He enjoys ice skating, rollerblading, skateboarding, and bike rides as well as parkour.

Devin dreams of being a YouTuber to make more money and loves editing videos into fun sequences.

He is an active, smart, joyful, and happy teen who is ready to meet his forever family, whoever they might be.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.

To learn more about Devin, click here.