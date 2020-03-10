Gopherwood Concerts Hosts Made in Michigan FUNdraiser

Gopherwood Concerts has been around for 36 seasons and they pride themselves in bringing quality music to northern Michigan.

We were LIVE with Tiyi Schippers to talk about one of their upcoming events that will have everyone moving and grooving to the Cadillac Elks Lodge.

On Saturday, Mar. 14 at 7 p.m., they are hosting it’s Made in Michigan FUNdraiser to benefit local music, sound, and lighting to help keep ticket prices low for locals.

Performers for the event include:

Darcy Wilkin

Rick West

Ralston Bowles

Frank Youngman

Bunce & Tiyi

Brian Roman

Zak Bunce

Dan Wilson

A portion of the proceeds will also go towards the Ralson Bowles Family Medical Relief Fund. Ralston has performed for Gopherwood many times and is also a long-time champion of live music in Michigan.

If you are interested in dinner and a concert, they will be providing a salad, soup, and baked potato bar for just 7 dollars a person with dinner served from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about the event, click here.